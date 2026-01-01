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About
Filmography
María Isabel Díaz Lago
María Isabel Díaz Lago
Kinoafisha
Persons
María Isabel Díaz Lago
María Isabel Díaz Lago
María Isabel Díaz Lago
Date of Birth
4 July 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Love on a Tightrope
(2026)
7.7
Vis a Vis
(2015)
7.3
Che Part 1: The Argentine
(2008)
Filmography
8.2
Love on a Tightrope
Tal vez
Drama
2026, Spain
5.3
Punto Nemo
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Spain/Portugal
6.5
Ángela
Drama, Thriller
2024, Spain
6.6
On the Fringe
En los márgenes
Drama
2022, Belgium / Spain
El Continental
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2018, Spain
7.7
Vis a Vis
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Spain
7.3
Che Part 1: The Argentine
Che: Part One
Drama
2008, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Volver
Volver
Comedy, Adventure
2006, Spain
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