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María Isabel Díaz Lago María Isabel Díaz Lago
Kinoafisha Persons María Isabel Díaz Lago

María Isabel Díaz Lago

María Isabel Díaz Lago

Date of Birth
4 July 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Love on a Tightrope 8.2
Love on a Tightrope (2026)
Vis a Vis 7.7
Vis a Vis (2015)
Che Part 1: The Argentine 7.3
Che Part 1: The Argentine (2008)

Filmography

Love on a Tightrope 8.2
Love on a Tightrope Tal vez
Drama 2026, Spain
Punto Nemo 5.3
Punto Nemo
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Spain/Portugal
Ángela 6.5
Ángela
Drama, Thriller 2024, Spain
On the Fringe 6.6
On the Fringe En los márgenes
Drama 2022, Belgium / Spain
El Continental
El Continental
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2018, Spain
Vis a Vis 7.7
Vis a Vis
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Spain
Che Part 1: The Argentine 7.3
Che Part 1: The Argentine Che: Part One
Drama 2008, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Volver 7.1
Volver Volver
Comedy, Adventure 2006, Spain
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