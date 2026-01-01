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About
Filmography
Llorenç González
Llorenç González
Kinoafisha
Persons
Llorenç González
Llorenç González
Llorenç González
Date of Birth
1 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Gran Hotel
(2011)
7.5
Velvet
(2014)
0.0
La Moderna
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Year
All
2023
2014
2011
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
La Moderna
Drama, History
2023, Spain
7.5
Velvet
Drama
2014, Spain
8.1
Gran Hotel
Drama
2011, Spain
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