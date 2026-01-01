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Llorenç González Llorenç González
Kinoafisha Persons Llorenç González

Llorenç González

Llorenç González

Date of Birth
1 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Gran Hotel 8.1
Gran Hotel (2011)
Velvet 7.5
Velvet (2014)
La Moderna 0.0
La Moderna (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Moderna
La Moderna
Drama, History 2023, Spain
Velvet 7.5
Velvet
Drama 2014, Spain
Gran Hotel 8.1
Gran Hotel
Drama 2011, Spain
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