Akemi Okamura

Date of Birth
12 March 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actress 4
Boku dake ga inai machi
Boku dake ga inai machi
Anime, Fantasy, Thriller, Detective 2016, Japan
Lovely Complex
Lovely Complex
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2007, Japan
One Piece
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 1999, Japan
Kurenai no buta / Porco Rosso 7.7
Kurenai no buta / Porco Rosso Kurenai no buta / Porco Rosso
Anime, Adventure, Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Animation 1992, Japan
