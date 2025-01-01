Menu
Akemi Okamura
Akemi Okamura
Date of Birth
12 March 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.7
Kurenai no buta / Porco Rosso
(1992)
Tickets
0.0
One Piece
(1999)
0.0
Lovely Complex
(2007)
Filmography
4
Boku dake ga inai machi
Anime, Fantasy, Thriller, Detective
2016, Japan
Lovely Complex
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2007, Japan
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
1999, Japan
7.7
Kurenai no buta / Porco Rosso
Kurenai no buta / Porco Rosso
Anime, Adventure, Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Animation
1992, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
