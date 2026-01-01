Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksander Myakushko Aleksander Myakushko
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksander Myakushko

Aleksander Myakushko

Aleksander Myakushko

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Staya 7.7
Staya (2022)
Zhenshchina-zima 4.9
Zhenshchina-zima (2009)
Drugaya zhizn 0.0
Drugaya zhizn (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Druzhbany
Druzhbany
Comedy 2026, Russia
Sestra
Sestra
Drama, Romantic 2026, Russia
Drugaya zhizn
Drugaya zhizn
Sci-Fi, Drama, 2024, Russia
Staya 7.7
Staya
Detective 2022, Russia
Zhenshchina-zima 4.9
Zhenshchina-zima
Romantic, 2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more