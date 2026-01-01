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What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Makoto Koichi
Makoto Koichi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Makoto Koichi
Makoto Koichi
Makoto Koichi
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
(2023)
8.1
Kotaro Lives Alone
(2022)
8.0
The Water Magician
(2025)
Filmography
The Cat and the Dragon
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
8
The Water Magician
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
5.6
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.
Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action
2025, Japan
6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.5
No Longer Human...In Another World
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
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