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Makoto Koichi Makoto Koichi
Kinoafisha Persons Makoto Koichi

Makoto Koichi

Makoto Koichi

Actor type
Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku 8.2
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku (2023)
Kotaro Lives Alone 8.1
Kotaro Lives Alone (2022)
The Water Magician 8.0
The Water Magician (2025)

Filmography

The Cat and the Dragon
The Cat and the Dragon
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
The Water Magician 8
The Water Magician
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. 5.6
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.
Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action 2025, Japan
T. P. Bon 6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
No Longer Human...In Another World 6.5
No Longer Human...In Another World
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
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