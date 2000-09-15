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Lee Chae-Min
Lee Chae-Min Lee Chae-Min
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Chae-Min

Lee Chae-Min

Lee Chae-Min

Date of Birth
15 September 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Bon Appétite, Your Majesty 8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty (2025)
Crash Course in Romance 7.6
Crash Course in Romance (2023)
See You in My 19th Life 7.4
See You in My 19th Life (2023)

Filmography

Bon Appétite, Your Majesty 8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty
Drama, History, 2025, South Korea
Crushology 101'
Crushology 101'
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Cashero
Cashero
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2025, South Korea
Hierarchy 5.9
Hierarchy
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
See You in My 19th Life 7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Crash Course in Romance 7.6
Crash Course in Romance
Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
High-class
High-class
Thriller, Romantic, Detective 2021, South Korea
Show more
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