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About
Filmography
Lee Chae-Min
Lee Chae-Min
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Chae-Min
Lee Chae-Min
Lee Chae-Min
Date of Birth
15 September 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty
(2025)
7.6
Crash Course in Romance
(2023)
7.4
See You in My 19th Life
(2023)
Filmography
8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty
Drama, History,
2025, South Korea
Crushology 101'
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Cashero
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2025, South Korea
5.9
Hierarchy
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
7.6
Crash Course in Romance
Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
High-class
Thriller, Romantic, Detective
2021, South Korea
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