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Manuel Balbi Manuel Balbi
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Balbi

Manuel Balbi

Manuel Balbi

Date of Birth
13 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Madre de Alquiler 5.6
Madre de Alquiler (2023)
Laws of Love 0.0
Laws of Love (2018)

Filmography

Madre de Alquiler 5.6
Madre de Alquiler
Drama 2023, Mexico
Laws of Love
Laws of Love
Drama, Romantic 2018, Mexico
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