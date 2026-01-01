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Manuel Balbi
Manuel Balbi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel Balbi
Manuel Balbi
Manuel Balbi
Date of Birth
13 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.6
Madre de Alquiler
(2023)
0.0
Laws of Love
(2018)
Filmography
5.6
Madre de Alquiler
Drama
2023, Mexico
Laws of Love
Drama, Romantic
2018, Mexico
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