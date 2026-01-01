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Michael Anthony
Michael Anthony
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Anthony
Michael Anthony
Michael Anthony
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.5
The Walking Dead: Dead City
(2023)
7.2
The Hammer
(2010)
5.9
Praise This
(2023)
Filmography
7.5
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Drama, Horror
2023, USA
5.9
Praise This
Praise This
Musical, Romantic
2023, USA
7.2
The Hammer
Hamill
Sport, Biography, Drama
2010, USA
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