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Filmography
Shaun Martindale
Shaun Martindale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shaun Martindale
Shaun Martindale
Shaun Martindale
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Mr Inbetween
(2018)
7.4
Deadloch
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
Deadloch
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2023, Australia
8
Mr Inbetween
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
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