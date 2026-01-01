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Nittha Jirayungyurn
Nittha Jirayungyurn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nittha Jirayungyurn
Nittha Jirayungyurn
Nittha Jirayungyurn
Date of Birth
21 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Home for Rent
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
Home for Rent
Home for Rent
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, Thailand
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