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Oddgeir Thune
Oddgeir Thune
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oddgeir Thune
Oddgeir Thune
Oddgeir Thune
Date of Birth
11 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Pørni
(2021)
7.8
Loveable
(2024)
7.7
Beforeigners
(2019)
Filmography
Billionaire Island
Drama, Comedy
2024, Norway
7.8
Loveable
Elskling
Drama
2024, Norway
Watch trailer
7.2
Made in Oslo
Drama
2022, Norway
8
Pørni
Drama, Comedy, Family
2021, Norway
7.6
Home For Christmas
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2019, Norway
7.7
Beforeigners
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2019, Norway
7.2
Valkyrien
Drama, Thriller
2016, Norway
7.3
Okkupert
Drama, Thriller
2015, Norway/Sweden
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