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Oddgeir Thune Oddgeir Thune
Kinoafisha Persons Oddgeir Thune

Oddgeir Thune

Oddgeir Thune

Date of Birth
11 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Pørni 8.0
Pørni (2021)
Loveable 7.8
Loveable (2024)
Beforeigners 7.7
Beforeigners (2019)

Filmography

Billionaire Island
Billionaire Island
Drama, Comedy 2024, Norway
Loveable 7.8
Loveable Elskling
Drama 2024, Norway
Watch trailer
Made in Oslo 7.2
Made in Oslo
Drama 2022, Norway
Pørni 8
Pørni
Drama, Comedy, Family 2021, Norway
Home For Christmas 7.6
Home For Christmas
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2019, Norway
Beforeigners 7.7
Beforeigners
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2019, Norway
Valkyrien 7.2
Valkyrien
Drama, Thriller 2016, Norway
Okkupert 7.3
Okkupert
Drama, Thriller 2015, Norway/Sweden
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