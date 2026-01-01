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Filmography
Lee Tae-seong
Lee Tae-seong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Tae-seong
Lee Tae-seong
Lee Tae-seong
Date of Birth
21 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
(2023)
7.6
Oktapbang wangseja
(2012)
7.4
Miss Hammurabi
(2018)
Filmography
5.5
Mantis
Mantis
Action, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective,
2023, South Korea
7.4
Miss Hammurabi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7.6
Oktapbang wangseja
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2012, South Korea
7.1
Mischievous Kiss
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2010, South Korea
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