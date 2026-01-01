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Lee Tae-seong
Lee Tae-seong Lee Tae-seong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Tae-seong

Lee Tae-seong

Lee Tae-seong

Date of Birth
21 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth (2023)
Oktapbang wangseja 7.6
Oktapbang wangseja (2012)
Miss Hammurabi 7.4
Miss Hammurabi (2018)

Filmography

Mantis 5.5
Mantis Mantis
Action, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective, 2023, South Korea
Miss Hammurabi 7.4
Miss Hammurabi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty 7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Oktapbang wangseja 7.6
Oktapbang wangseja
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2012, South Korea
Mischievous Kiss 7.1
Mischievous Kiss
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2010, South Korea
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