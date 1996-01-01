Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Agnes O'Casey
Agnes O'Casey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agnes O'Casey
Agnes O'Casey
Agnes O'Casey
Date of Birth
1 January 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.4
The Miracle Club
(2023)
6.7
Small Things Like These
(2024)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Year
All
2024
2023
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.7
Small Things Like These
Small Things Like These
Drama, History
2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
The Miracle Club
The Miracle Club
Comedy
2023, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree