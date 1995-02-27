Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Yeon
Lee Yeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Yeon
Lee Yeon
Lee Yeon
Date of Birth
27 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Perfect Crown
(2026)
8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
(2022)
6.9
Delightfully Deceitful
(2023)
Filmography
8.8
Perfect Crown
Drama, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
6.9
Delightfully Deceitful
Drama, Crime,
2023, South Korea
8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
Drama, Crime,
2022, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree