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Lee Yeon
Lee Yeon Lee Yeon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Yeon

Lee Yeon

Lee Yeon

Date of Birth
27 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Perfect Crown 8.8
Perfect Crown (2026)
Yakhanyoungwoong 8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong (2022)
Delightfully Deceitful 6.9
Delightfully Deceitful (2023)

Filmography

Perfect Crown 8.8
Perfect Crown
Drama, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
Delightfully Deceitful 6.9
Delightfully Deceitful
Drama, Crime, 2023, South Korea
Yakhanyoungwoong 8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
Drama, Crime, 2022, Japan
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