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Neriman Ugur
Neriman Ugur Neriman Ugur
Kinoafisha Persons Neriman Ugur

Neriman Ugur

Neriman Ugur

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Siyah İnci 7.8
Siyah İnci (2017)
Ben Leman 6.6
Ben Leman (2025)

Filmography

Ben Leman 6.6
Ben Leman
Drama 2025, Turkey
Siyah İnci 7.8
Siyah İnci
Drama, Romantic 2017, Turkey
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