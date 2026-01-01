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Filmography
Neriman Ugur
Neriman Ugur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neriman Ugur
Neriman Ugur
Neriman Ugur
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Siyah İnci
(2017)
6.6
Ben Leman
(2025)
Filmography
6.6
Ben Leman
Drama
2025, Turkey
7.8
Siyah İnci
Drama, Romantic
2017, Turkey
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