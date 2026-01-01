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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.7
A Brand New You
(2014)
6.5
Black Summer
(2019)
6.4
Slip
(2023)
Filmography
Anna Pigeon
Drama, Crime
2026, USA/Canada
5.7
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime,
2024, USA
6.4
Slip
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2023, USA/Canada
6.5
Black Summer
Drama, Action, Horror
2019, USA
6.7
A Brand New You
A Brand New You
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2014, Canada
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