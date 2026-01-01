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Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz

Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz

Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

A Brand New You 6.7
A Brand New You (2014)
Black Summer 6.5
Black Summer (2019)
Slip 6.4
Slip (2023)

Filmography

Anna Pigeon
Anna Pigeon
Drama, Crime 2026, USA/Canada
The Big Cigar 5.7
The Big Cigar
Drama, Crime, 2024, USA
Slip 6.4
Slip
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2023, USA/Canada
Black Summer 6.5
Black Summer
Drama, Action, Horror 2019, USA
A Brand New You 6.7
A Brand New You A Brand New You
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2014, Canada
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