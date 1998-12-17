Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
17 December 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
Breathless
(2024)
6.4
Strange Way of Life
(2023)
5.4
El silencio
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
Breathless
Drama
2024, Spain
5.4
El silencio
Drama, Crime, Detective, Thriller
2023, Spain
6.4
Strange Way of Life
Extraña forma de vida
Drama, Short, Western
2023, France / Spain
Day Drinker
Day Drinker
Thriller
, USA
Rapture
Rapture
Horror
, USA / Hungary
