Date of Birth
17 December 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Breathless 6.6
Breathless (2024)
Strange Way of Life 6.4
Strange Way of Life (2023)
El silencio 5.4
El silencio (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Breathless 6.6
Breathless
Drama 2024, Spain
El silencio 5.4
El silencio
Drama, Crime, Detective, Thriller 2023, Spain
Strange Way of Life 6.4
Strange Way of Life Extraña forma de vida
Drama, Short, Western 2023, France / Spain
Day Drinker Day Drinker
Thriller , USA
Rapture Rapture
Horror , USA / Hungary
