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About
Filmography
Ming Dow
Ming Dow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ming Dow
Ming Dow
Ming Dow
Date of Birth
26 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Mobius
(2025)
7.5
The Legend of Heroes
(2024)
6.8
Love Crossed
(2021)
Filmography
7.7
Mobius
Detective, Thriller,
2025, China
7.5
The Legend of Heroes
Drama, Action, Adventure,
2024, China
6.8
Love Crossed
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2021, China
5.2
The Missing
Bang jia zhe
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, China
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