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Ming Dow
Ming Dow Ming Dow
Kinoafisha Persons Ming Dow

Ming Dow

Ming Dow

Date of Birth
26 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mobius 7.7
Mobius (2025)
The Legend of Heroes 7.5
The Legend of Heroes (2024)
Love Crossed 6.8
Love Crossed (2021)

Filmography

Mobius 7.7
Mobius
Detective, Thriller, 2025, China
The Legend of Heroes 7.5
The Legend of Heroes
Drama, Action, Adventure, 2024, China
Love Crossed 6.8
Love Crossed
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2021, China
The Missing 5.2
The Missing Bang jia zhe
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, China
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