Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Min Joon-hyeon Min Joon-hyeon
Kinoafisha Persons Min Joon-hyeon

Min Joon-hyeon

Min Joon-hyeon

Date of Birth
15 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Peulleieo 7.5
Peulleieo (2018)
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho 7.5
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010)
My Princess 6.6
My Princess (2011)

Filmography

Forest
Forest
Drama, Detective 2020, South Korea
Peulleieo 7.5
Peulleieo
Drama, Action, Crime, 2018, South Korea
My Princess 6.6
My Princess
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho 7.5
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2010, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more