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About
Filmography
Min Joon-hyeon
Min Joon-hyeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min Joon-hyeon
Min Joon-hyeon
Min Joon-hyeon
Date of Birth
15 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Peulleieo
(2018)
7.5
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho
(2010)
6.6
My Princess
(2011)
Filmography
Forest
Drama, Detective
2020, South Korea
7.5
Peulleieo
Drama, Action, Crime,
2018, South Korea
6.6
My Princess
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2011, South Korea
7.5
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2010, South Korea
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