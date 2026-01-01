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Filmography
Craig Lamar Traylor
Craig Lamar Traylor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Lamar Traylor
Craig Lamar Traylor
Craig Lamar Traylor
Date of Birth
19 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Malcolm in the Middle
(2000)
0.0
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
(2026)
Filmography
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
7.9
Malcolm in the Middle
Comedy, Family
2000, USA
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