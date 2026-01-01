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Craig Lamar Traylor Craig Lamar Traylor
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Lamar Traylor

Craig Lamar Traylor

Craig Lamar Traylor

Date of Birth
19 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Malcolm in the Middle 7.9
Malcolm in the Middle (2000)
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair 0.0
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair (2026)

Filmography

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, USA
Malcolm in the Middle 7.9
Malcolm in the Middle
Comedy, Family 2000, USA
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