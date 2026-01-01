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About
Filmography
Michael Philippou
Michael Philippou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Philippou
Michael Philippou
Michael Philippou
Date of Birth
13 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.6
Talk to Me
(2023)
7.1
Bring Her Back
(2025)
6.0
Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Writer
1
6
Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
Talk 2 Me
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
7.1
Bring Her Back
Bring Her Back
Horror
2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Talk to Me
Talk to Me
Horror, Thriller
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
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