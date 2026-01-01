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Jeon Seong-woo Jeon Seong-woo
Kinoafisha Persons Jeon Seong-woo

Jeon Seong-woo

Jeon Seong-woo

Date of Birth
30 December 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The First Responders 8.0
The First Responders (2022)
The Fiery Priest 7.9
The Fiery Priest (2019)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)

Filmography

A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Nice to Not Meet You 7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
Goodbye Earth 4.2
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi, 2024, South Korea
The Point Men 6
The Point Men Gyoseob
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, South Korea
The First Responders 8
The First Responders
Drama, Action, Detective, 2022, South Korea
The Fiery Priest 7.9
The Fiery Priest
Drama, Crime, Comedy, 2019, South Korea
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