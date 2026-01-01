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About
Filmography
Jeon Seong-woo
Jeon Seong-woo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeon Seong-woo
Jeon Seong-woo
Jeon Seong-woo
Date of Birth
30 December 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
The First Responders
(2022)
7.9
The Fiery Priest
(2019)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
Filmography
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
4.2
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi,
2024, South Korea
6
The Point Men
Gyoseob
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, South Korea
8
The First Responders
Drama, Action, Detective,
2022, South Korea
7.9
The Fiery Priest
Drama, Crime, Comedy,
2019, South Korea
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