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Emma Berman
Emma Berman Emma Berman
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Berman

Emma Berman

Emma Berman

Date of Birth
1 August 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Luca 7.9
Luca (2021)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures 5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023)

Filmography

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures 5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Luca 7.9
Luca Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
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