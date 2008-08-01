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Emma Berman
Emma Berman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Berman
Emma Berman
Emma Berman
Date of Birth
1 August 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Luca
(2021)
5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
(2023)
Filmography
5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.9
Luca
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
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