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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maia Kealoha
Maia Kealoha
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maia Kealoha
Maia Kealoha
Maia Kealoha
Date of Birth
14 December 2016
Age
9 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Lilo & Stitch
(2025)
6.7
The Wrecking Crew
(2026)
Tickets
0.0
Lilo & Stitch 2
(2028)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Year
All
2028
2026
2025
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
Lilo & Stitch 2
Lilo & Stitch 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2028, USA
6.7
The Wrecking Crew
The Wrecking Crew
Comedy, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
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