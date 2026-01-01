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Loretta Walsh Loretta Walsh
Kinoafisha Persons Loretta Walsh

Loretta Walsh

Loretta Walsh

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

When Calls the Heart 7.7
When Calls the Heart (2013)
The Master Cleanse 5.2
The Master Cleanse (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Master Cleanse 5.2
The Master Cleanse The Master Cleanse
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2016, Canada / USA
When Calls the Heart 7.7
When Calls the Heart
Drama, Romantic 2013, USA
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