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About
Filmography
Loretta Walsh
Loretta Walsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loretta Walsh
Loretta Walsh
Loretta Walsh
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.7
When Calls the Heart
(2013)
5.2
The Master Cleanse
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2016
2013
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
5.2
The Master Cleanse
The Master Cleanse
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2016, Canada / USA
7.7
When Calls the Heart
Drama, Romantic
2013, USA
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