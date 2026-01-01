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Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow Erin Krakow
Kinoafisha Persons Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow

Date of Birth
5 September 1984 Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

When Calls the Heart 7.7
When Calls the Heart (2013)
Christmas Above the Clouds 7.4
Christmas Above the Clouds (2025)
Army Wives 7.2
Army Wives (2007)

Filmography

Christmas Above the Clouds 7.4
Christmas Above the Clouds Christmas Above the Clouds
Romantic 2025, Canada
Wedding Cottage 7.1
Wedding Cottage The Wedding Cottage
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Canada
A Family for the Holidays 6.6
A Family for the Holidays Engaging Father Christmas
Drama, Romantic 2017, Canada
A Cookie Cutter Christmas 6
A Cookie Cutter Christmas A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Canada
When Calls the Heart 7.7
When Calls the Heart
Drama, Romantic 2013, USA
Army Wives 7.3
Army Wives
Drama 2007, USA
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