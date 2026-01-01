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Filmography
Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow
Date of Birth
5 September 1984
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
When Calls the Heart
(2013)
7.4
Christmas Above the Clouds
(2025)
7.2
Army Wives
(2007)
Filmography
7.4
Christmas Above the Clouds
Christmas Above the Clouds
Romantic
2025, Canada
7.1
Wedding Cottage
The Wedding Cottage
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Canada
6.6
A Family for the Holidays
Engaging Father Christmas
Drama, Romantic
2017, Canada
6
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2014, Canada
7.7
When Calls the Heart
Drama, Romantic
2013, USA
7.3
Army Wives
Drama
2007, USA
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