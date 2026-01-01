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Filmography
Andy M Milligan
Andy M Milligan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andy M Milligan
Andy M Milligan
Andy M Milligan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Peaky Blinders
(2026)
7.2
Giant
(2025)
6.2
Dead Hot
(2024)
Filmography
7.5
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders
History, Crime, Drama, Action
2026, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Giant
Giant
Drama, Sport
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Dead Hot
Comedy, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
6
Six Four
Crime, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
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