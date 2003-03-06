Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Matia Jackett
Matia Jackett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matia Jackett
Matia Jackett
Matia Jackett
Date of Birth
6 March 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.8
I Used to Be Funny
(2023)
6.5
Essex County
(2023)
6.1
Boston Blue
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
6.1
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.5
Essex County
Drama
2023, Canada
4.9
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Spirit
Comedy, Thriller
2023, Canada
6.8
I Used to Be Funny
I Used to Be Funny
Comedy, Drama
2023, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree