Matia Jackett

Date of Birth
6 March 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

I Used to Be Funny (2023)
Essex County (2023)
Boston Blue (2025)

Filmography

Boston Blue
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
Essex County
Drama 2023, Canada
The Christmas Spirit The Christmas Spirit
Comedy, Thriller 2023, Canada
I Used to Be Funny I Used to Be Funny
Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
