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About
Filmography
Yuqi Chen
Yuqi Chen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuqi Chen
Yuqi Chen
Yuqi Chen
Date of Birth
29 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost
(2018)
7.3
Unchained Love
(2022)
6.3
Love in Pavilion
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Love in Pavilion
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
5.8
Tin lung baat bou
Tin lung baat bou
Action, Adventure
2023, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
7.3
Unchained Love
Drama, Romantic,
2022, China
7.9
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2018, China
Show more
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