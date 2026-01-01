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Yuqi Chen
Yuqi Chen Yuqi Chen
Kinoafisha Persons Yuqi Chen

Yuqi Chen

Yuqi Chen

Date of Birth
29 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost 7.9
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost (2018)
Unchained Love 7.3
Unchained Love (2022)
Love in Pavilion 6.3
Love in Pavilion (2025)

Filmography

Love in Pavilion 6.3
Love in Pavilion
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
Tin lung baat bou 5.8
Tin lung baat bou Tin lung baat bou
Action, Adventure 2023, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
Unchained Love 7.3
Unchained Love
Drama, Romantic, 2022, China
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost 7.9
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2018, China
Show more
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