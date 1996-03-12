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Filmography
Choi Gyoo-jin
Choi Gyoo-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Gyoo-jin
Choi Gyoo-jin
Choi Gyoo-jin
Date of Birth
12 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Class of Lies
(2019)
Filmography
7.4
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime,
2019, South Korea
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