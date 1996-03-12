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Choi Gyoo-jin Choi Gyoo-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Gyoo-jin

Choi Gyoo-jin

Choi Gyoo-jin

Date of Birth
12 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Class of Lies 7.4
Class of Lies (2019)

Filmography

Class of Lies 7.4
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime, 2019, South Korea
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