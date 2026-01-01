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Filmography
Yana Arshavskaya
Yana Arshavskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yana Arshavskaya
Yana Arshavskaya
Yana Arshavskaya
Date of Birth
15 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Regbi
(2021)
7.7
Staya
(2022)
6.8
Na beregu bolshoy reki
(1980)
Filmography
7.7
Staya
Detective
2022, Russia
7.7
Regbi
Drama, Sport
2021, Russia
Marlen
Detective
2021, Russia
Zhenskaya konsultaciya
Drama
2015, Russia
6.4
Chocolate riot
Chocolate riot
Comedy
1990, USSR
6.8
Na beregu bolshoy reki
Na beregu bolshoy reki
Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
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