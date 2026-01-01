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Yana Arshavskaya Yana Arshavskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Yana Arshavskaya

Yana Arshavskaya

Yana Arshavskaya

Date of Birth
15 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Regbi 7.7
Regbi (2021)
Staya 7.7
Staya (2022)
Na beregu bolshoy reki 6.8
Na beregu bolshoy reki (1980)

Filmography

Staya 7.7
Staya
Detective 2022, Russia
Regbi 7.7
Regbi
Drama, Sport 2021, Russia
Marlen
Marlen
Detective 2021, Russia
Zhenskaya konsultaciya
Zhenskaya konsultaciya
Drama 2015, Russia
Chocolate riot 6.4
Chocolate riot Chocolate riot
Comedy 1990, USSR
Na beregu bolshoy reki 6.8
Na beregu bolshoy reki Na beregu bolshoy reki
Romantic, Drama 1980, USSR
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