Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alina Voskresenskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Alina Voskresenskaya

Alina Voskresenskaya

Date of Birth
1 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Za kamennoy stenoy 0.0
Za kamennoy stenoy (2023)
Zhenit nelzya rassorit 0.0
Zhenit nelzya rassorit (2023)
Do svadby zazhivet 0.0
Do svadby zazhivet (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 2 TV Shows 8 Actress 10
Blizkoe schaste
Romantic 2025, Turkey/Russia
Haj, sisters
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Univer. Molodye
Univer. Molodye
Comedy 2025, Russia
Gandi molchal po subbotam
Gandi molchal po subbotam Gandi molchal po subbotam
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Tickets
Nerodnaya doch
Nerodnaya doch
Romantic 2024, Russia
Molot vedm
Molot vedm
Fantasy 2024, Russia
Plaksa. Film o filme
Plaksa. Film o filme
Documentary 2024, Russia
Za kamennoy stenoy
Za kamennoy stenoy
Romantic 2023, Russia
Zhenit nelzya rassorit
Zhenit nelzya rassorit
Romantic 2023, Russia
Do svadby zazhivet
Do svadby zazhivet
Romantic 2023, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more