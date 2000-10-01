Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alina Voskresenskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alina Voskresenskaya
Alina Voskresenskaya
Date of Birth
1 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
0.0
Za kamennoy stenoy
(2023)
0.0
Zhenit nelzya rassorit
(2023)
0.0
Do svadby zazhivet
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
All
10
Films
2
TV Shows
8
Actress
10
Blizkoe schaste
Romantic
2025, Turkey/Russia
Haj, sisters
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
Univer. Molodye
Comedy
2025, Russia
Gandi molchal po subbotam
Gandi molchal po subbotam
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
Tickets
Nerodnaya doch
Romantic
2024, Russia
Molot vedm
Fantasy
2024, Russia
Plaksa. Film o filme
Documentary
2024, Russia
Za kamennoy stenoy
Romantic
2023, Russia
Zhenit nelzya rassorit
Romantic
2023, Russia
Do svadby zazhivet
Romantic
2023, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree