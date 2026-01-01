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Kinoafisha Persons Veronica Cartwright Awards

Awards and nominations of Veronica Cartwright

Veronica Cartwright
Awards and nominations of Veronica Cartwright
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
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