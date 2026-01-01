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Veronica Cartwright
Awards
Awards and nominations of Veronica Cartwright
Veronica Cartwright
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Veronica Cartwright
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
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