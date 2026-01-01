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Nina Oyama
Nina Oyama Nina Oyama
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Oyama

Nina Oyama

Nina Oyama

Date of Birth
18 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Deadloch 7.4
Deadloch (2023)
Class of '07 7.1
Class of '07 (2023)
Koala Man 6.6
Koala Man (2023)

Filmography

The Pout-Pout Fish 6.4
The Pout-Pout Fish The Pout-Pout Fish
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Koala Man 6.6
Koala Man
Comedy, Action, Adventure 2023, Australia/USA
Class of '07 7.1
Class of '07
Drama, Comedy 2023, Australia
Deadloch 7.4
Deadloch
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2023, Australia
Show more
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