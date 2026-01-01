Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nina Oyama
Nina Oyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Oyama
Nina Oyama
Nina Oyama
Date of Birth
18 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.4
Deadloch
(2023)
7.1
Class of '07
(2023)
6.6
Koala Man
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Koala Man
Comedy, Action, Adventure
2023, Australia/USA
7.1
Class of '07
Drama, Comedy
2023, Australia
7.4
Deadloch
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2023, Australia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree