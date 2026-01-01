Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kenta Hamano
Kenta Hamano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenta Hamano
Kenta Hamano
Kenta Hamano
Date of Birth
5 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Radiation House
(2019)
6.7
A Tale of Samurai Cooking
(2013)
6.6
Magic doremi
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
Magic doremi
Magic doremi
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
7.2
Radiation House
Drama,
2019, Japan
Good Doctor
Drama,
2018, Japan
6.7
A Tale of Samurai Cooking
Bushi no kondate
Drama, History
2013, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree