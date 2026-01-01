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Kenta Hamano Kenta Hamano
Kinoafisha Persons Kenta Hamano

Kenta Hamano

Kenta Hamano

Date of Birth
5 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Radiation House 7.2
Radiation House (2019)
A Tale of Samurai Cooking 6.7
A Tale of Samurai Cooking (2013)
Magic doremi 6.6
Magic doremi (2021)

Filmography

Magic doremi 6.6
Magic doremi Magic doremi
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Radiation House 7.2
Radiation House
Drama, 2019, Japan
Good Doctor
Good Doctor
Drama, 2018, Japan
A Tale of Samurai Cooking 6.7
A Tale of Samurai Cooking Bushi no kondate
Drama, History 2013, Japan
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