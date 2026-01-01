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About
Filmography
Li Qin
Li Qin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Qin
Li Qin
Li Qin
Date of Birth
27 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Jin xiu nan ge
(2020)
0.0
Joy of Life
(2019)
0.0
Fated Hearts
(2025)
Filmography
Fated Hearts
Drama, Romantic,
2025, China
7.1
Jin xiu nan ge
Drama, Romantic, History,
2020, China
Joy of Life
Drama, History,
2019, China
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