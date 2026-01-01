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Li Qin Li Qin
Kinoafisha Persons Li Qin

Li Qin

Li Qin

Date of Birth
27 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Jin xiu nan ge 7.1
Jin xiu nan ge (2020)
Joy of Life 0.0
Joy of Life (2019)
Fated Hearts 0.0
Fated Hearts (2025)

Filmography

Fated Hearts
Fated Hearts
Drama, Romantic, 2025, China
Jin xiu nan ge 7.1
Jin xiu nan ge
Drama, Romantic, History, 2020, China
Joy of Life
Joy of Life
Drama, History, 2019, China
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