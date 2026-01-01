Menu
Aleksandr Terekhov Aleksandr Terekhov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Volk 7.0
Volk (2020)
Beanpole 6.5
Beanpole (2019)
Matilda 6.5
Matilda (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shum vremeni
Biography, Drama, History 2026, Russia
Obeshchayu ne lyubit
Obeshchayu ne lyubit
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Nelyubimyj moj
Nelyubimyj moj
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Volk 7
Volk
Drama, Adventure, Mystery 2020, Russia
Koronaciya 3.7
Koronaciya
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, Russia
Beanpole 6.5
Beanpole Beanpole
Drama 2019, Russia
Matilda 6.5
Matilda Matilda
Drama, Biography, Thriller 2017, Russia
Lyubov – ne kartoshka 4.3
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Drama, Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
