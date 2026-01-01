Aleksandr Terekhov

Menu
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Volk
(2020)
6.5
Beanpole
(2019)
6.5
Matilda
(2017)
Filmography
5
Writer
5
Actor
3
Shum vremeni
Biography, Drama, History
2026, Russia
Obeshchayu ne lyubit
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Nelyubimyj moj
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
7
Volk
Drama, Adventure, Mystery
2020, Russia
3.7
Koronaciya
Drama, Romantic, History
2019, Russia
6.5
Beanpole
Beanpole
Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Matilda
Matilda
Drama, Biography, Thriller
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
4.3
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Drama, Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
