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Filmography
Nicolas Mouawad
Nicolas Mouawad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Mouawad
Nicolas Mouawad
Nicolas Mouawad
Date of Birth
22 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Assassins
(2024)
7.0
Three Thousand Years of Longing
(2022)
6.9
His Only Son
(2023)
Filmography
Zalozhnik
Drama, Action
2026, Russia/UAE/Turkey
7.3
The Assassins
Drama, Thriller, History
2024, Egypt
6.9
His Only Son
His Only Son
Drama, History
2023, USA
7
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Mako
Mako
Adventure, Thriller
2021, Egypt
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