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Nicolas Mouawad Nicolas Mouawad
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Mouawad

Nicolas Mouawad

Nicolas Mouawad

Date of Birth
22 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Assassins 7.3
The Assassins (2024)
Three Thousand Years of Longing 7.0
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
His Only Son 6.9
His Only Son (2023)

Filmography

Zalozhnik
Zalozhnik
Drama, Action 2026, Russia/UAE/Turkey
The Assassins 7.3
The Assassins
Drama, Thriller, History 2024, Egypt
His Only Son 6.9
His Only Son His Only Son
Drama, History 2023, USA
Three Thousand Years of Longing 7
Three Thousand Years of Longing Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Mako 3.5
Mako Mako
Adventure, Thriller 2021, Egypt
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