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Choi Dae-cheol Choi Dae-cheol
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Dae-cheol

Choi Dae-cheol

Choi Dae-cheol

Date of Birth
16 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fated to Love You 7.7
Fated to Love You (2014)
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds 7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds (2016)
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori 7.5
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori (2019)

Filmography

For Eagle Brothers
For Eagle Brothers
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Eondeokeobeo 7.3
Eondeokeobeo
Drama, Action, Crime, 2021, South Korea
Awaken 7.3
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective, 2020, South Korea
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori 7.5
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori
Comedy, Crime, Thriller, 2019, South Korea
Jugglers 7.1
Jugglers
Drama, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds 7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Comedy, Romantic, History, 2016, South Korea
Fated to Love You 7.7
Fated to Love You
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
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