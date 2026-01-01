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About
Filmography
Choi Dae-cheol
Choi Dae-cheol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Dae-cheol
Choi Dae-cheol
Choi Dae-cheol
Date of Birth
16 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Fated to Love You
(2014)
7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
(2016)
7.5
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori
(2019)
Filmography
For Eagle Brothers
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.3
Eondeokeobeo
Drama, Action, Crime,
2021, South Korea
7.3
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective,
2020, South Korea
7.5
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori
Comedy, Crime, Thriller,
2019, South Korea
7.1
Jugglers
Drama, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Comedy, Romantic, History,
2016, South Korea
7.7
Fated to Love You
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
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