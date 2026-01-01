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Filmography
Nikolay German
Nikolay German
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay German
Nikolay German
Nikolay German
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
0.0
Blondinka i bryunetka
(2023)
0.0
Aisty schastya
(2024)
0.0
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
(2025)
Filmography
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action
2026, Russia
Soldat po klichke Reks
Drama, War,
2026, Russia
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
Drama, War
2025, Russia
Skolko stoit sovest?
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Aisty schastya
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Blondinka i bryunetka
Romantic,
2023, Russia
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