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Nikolay German Nikolay German
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay German

Nikolay German

Nikolay German

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Blondinka i bryunetka 0.0
Blondinka i bryunetka (2023)
Aisty schastya 0.0
Aisty schastya (2024)
Ukroshchenie «Pantery» 0.0
Ukroshchenie «Pantery» (2025)

Filmography

SMERSH 4
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action 2026, Russia
Soldat po klichke Reks
Soldat po klichke Reks
Drama, War, 2026, Russia
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
Drama, War 2025, Russia
Skolko stoit sovest?
Skolko stoit sovest?
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Aisty schastya
Aisty schastya
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Blondinka i bryunetka
Blondinka i bryunetka
Romantic, 2023, Russia
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