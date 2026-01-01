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About
Filmography
Cha Hak-yeon
Cha Hak-yeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cha Hak-yeon
Cha Hak-yeon
Cha Hak-yeon
Date of Birth
30 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.1
Tunnel
(2017)
7.9
Bad and Crazy
(2021)
7.9
Tomorrow
(2022)
Filmography
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy, ,
2025, South Korea
7.3
Joseon Lawyer
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.4
Midnight Sun
Taeyang-ui norae
Drama, Music, Romantic
2023, South Korea
7.9
Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2022, South Korea
7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
Drama, Comedy, History,
2021, South Korea
7.9
Bad and Crazy
Action, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
7.7
Bulgeundal Pureunhae
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.5
Aneun Waipeu
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
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