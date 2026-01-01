Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Cha Hak-yeon Cha Hak-yeon
Kinoafisha Persons Cha Hak-yeon

Cha Hak-yeon

Cha Hak-yeon

Date of Birth
30 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Tunnel 8.1
Tunnel (2017)
Bad and Crazy 7.9
Bad and Crazy (2021)
Tomorrow 7.9
Tomorrow (2022)

Filmography

Oh My Ghost Clients
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy, , 2025, South Korea
Joseon Lawyer 7.3
Joseon Lawyer
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Midnight Sun 6.4
Midnight Sun Taeyang-ui norae
Drama, Music, Romantic 2023, South Korea
Tomorrow 7.9
Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2022, South Korea
Secret Royal Inspector Joy 7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
Drama, Comedy, History, 2021, South Korea
Bad and Crazy 7.9
Bad and Crazy
Action, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Bulgeundal Pureunhae 7.7
Bulgeundal Pureunhae
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Aneun Waipeu 7.5
Aneun Waipeu
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more