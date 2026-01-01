Menu
Merve Bulut
Merve Bulut
Merve Bulut
Merve Bulut
Merve Bulut
Date of Birth
13 July 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Mucize Doktor
(2019)
6.2
Taçsız Prenses
(2023)
Filmography
6.2
Taçsız Prenses
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.8
Mucize Doktor
Drama
2019, Turkey
