Marlene Burow
Marlene Burow
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Silent Friend
(2025)
Tickets
6.4
In a Land That No Longer Exists
(2022)
5.8
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.6
Silent Friend
Silent Friend
Biography, History
2025, China / France / Germany / Hungary
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything
Drama, History, Romantic
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
In a Land That No Longer Exists
In einem Land, das es nicht mehr gibt
Drama
2022, Germany
