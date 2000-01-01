Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marlene Burow
Marlene Burow Marlene Burow
Kinoafisha Persons Marlene Burow

Marlene Burow

Marlene Burow

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Silent Friend 7.6
Silent Friend (2025)
In a Land That No Longer Exists 6.4
In a Land That No Longer Exists (2022)
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything 5.8
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Silent Friend 7.6
Silent Friend Silent Friend
Biography, History 2025, China / France / Germany / Hungary
Watch trailer
Tickets
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything 5.8
Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
In a Land That No Longer Exists 6.4
In a Land That No Longer Exists In einem Land, das es nicht mehr gibt
Drama 2022, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more