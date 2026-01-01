Menu
Mateo Garcia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
La primera vez
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
7.5
La primera vez
Drama, Romantic
2023, Colombia
