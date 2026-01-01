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About
Filmography
Shin Jae-ha
Shin Jae-ha
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shin Jae-ha
Shin Jae-ha
Shin Jae-ha
Date of Birth
2 April 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.1
While You Were Sleeping
(2017)
8.0
Taxi Driver
(2021)
8.0
Pinocchio
(2014)
Filmography
The Practical Guide to Love
Comedy, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
7.5
The Auditors
Drama, Detective, ,
2024, South Korea
7.6
Crash Course in Romance
Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
8
Taxi Driver
Drama, Action, Crime,
2021, South Korea
7.2
VIP
Drama, Detective,
2019, South Korea
Welcome 2 Life
Drama, Fantasy,
2019, South Korea
A Poem a Day
Drama,
2018, South Korea
8.1
While You Were Sleeping
Fantasy, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
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