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Shin Jae-ha Shin Jae-ha
Kinoafisha Persons Shin Jae-ha

Shin Jae-ha

Shin Jae-ha

Date of Birth
2 April 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

While You Were Sleeping 8.1
While You Were Sleeping (2017)
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver (2021)
Pinocchio 8.0
Pinocchio (2014)

Filmography

The Practical Guide to Love
The Practical Guide to Love
Comedy, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
The Auditors 7.5
The Auditors
Drama, Detective, , 2024, South Korea
Crash Course in Romance 7.6
Crash Course in Romance
Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Taxi Driver 8
Taxi Driver
Drama, Action, Crime, 2021, South Korea
VIP 7.2
VIP
Drama, Detective, 2019, South Korea
Welcome 2 Life
Welcome 2 Life
Drama, Fantasy, 2019, South Korea
A Poem a Day
A Poem a Day
Drama, 2018, South Korea
While You Were Sleeping 8.1
While You Were Sleeping
Fantasy, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
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