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Filmography
Natalie Daniels
Natalie Daniels
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Daniels
Natalie Daniels
Natalie Daniels
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
4.7
Trapped in the Farmhouse
(2023)
3.8
Guardians of Time
(2022)
Filmography
4.7
Trapped in the Farmhouse
Trapped in the Farmhouse
Thriller
2023, USA
3.8
Guardians of Time
Guardians of Time
Action, Adventure
2022, USA
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