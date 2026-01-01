Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marina Bauer
Marina Bauer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Bauer
Marina Bauer
Marina Bauer
Date of Birth
6 November 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Mir! Druzhba! Zhvachka!
(2020)
6.4
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
(2024)
5.7
Hochu ne mogu!
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2020
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actress
4
6.4
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
Sci-Fi, Drama
2024, Russia
5.7
Hochu ne mogu!
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
4.7
Umnaya Masha
Umnaya Masha
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Mir! Druzhba! Zhvachka!
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree