Marina Bauer

Date of Birth
6 November 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya 6.4
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
Sci-Fi, Drama 2024, Russia
Hochu ne mogu! 5.7
Hochu ne mogu!
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Umnaya Masha 4.7
Umnaya Masha Umnaya Masha
Comedy 2022, Russia
Mir! Druzhba! Zhvachka! 7.4
Mir! Druzhba! Zhvachka!
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
