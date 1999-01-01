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Nicolo Pasetti
Nicolo Pasetti Nicolo Pasetti
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolo Pasetti

Nicolo Pasetti

Nicolo Pasetti

Date of Birth
1 January 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

La legge di Lidia Poët 7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët (2023)
The Tasters 6.4
The Tasters (2025)
The Monster of Florence 6.2
The Monster of Florence (2025)

Filmography

The Monster of Florence 6.2
The Monster of Florence
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, Italy
The Tasters 6.4
The Tasters Le assaggiatrici
Drama 2025, Italy / Belgium / Switzerland
The Bitter Taste 5.2
The Bitter Taste The Bitter Taste
Horror 2024, Germany
La legge di Lidia Poët 7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
Eine Billion Dollar 6
Eine Billion Dollar
Thriller, 2023, Italy/Germany
The Bunker Game 4.3
The Bunker Game The Bunker Game
Horror 2022, Italy / France
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