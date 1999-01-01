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Filmography
Nicolo Pasetti
Nicolo Pasetti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolo Pasetti
Nicolo Pasetti
Nicolo Pasetti
Date of Birth
1 January 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
(2023)
6.4
The Tasters
(2025)
6.2
The Monster of Florence
(2025)
Filmography
6.2
The Monster of Florence
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, Italy
6.4
The Tasters
Le assaggiatrici
Drama
2025, Italy / Belgium / Switzerland
5.2
The Bitter Taste
The Bitter Taste
Horror
2024, Germany
7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
6
Eine Billion Dollar
Thriller,
2023, Italy/Germany
4.3
The Bunker Game
The Bunker Game
Horror
2022, Italy / France
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