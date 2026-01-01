Menu
Kinoafisha
Marianna Vasileva
Date of Birth
19 March 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Prigovorennyy
(2021)
6.3
Mstitel. Strashnyj les
(2023)
5.2
The Shimmering
(2024)
Filmography
4
Lyubovnaya sdelka
Romantic
2025, Russia
5.3
The Shimmering
Mertsanie
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Russia
6.3
Mstitel. Strashnyj les
Drama, Action, Crime
2023, Russia
8.3
Prigovorennyy
Drama, Thriller
2021, Russia
