Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marianna Vasileva Marianna Vasileva
Kinoafisha Persons Marianna Vasileva

Marianna Vasileva

Marianna Vasileva

Date of Birth
19 March 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Prigovorennyy 8.2
Prigovorennyy (2021)
Mstitel. Strashnyj les 6.3
Mstitel. Strashnyj les (2023)
The Shimmering 5.2
The Shimmering (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lyubovnaya sdelka
Lyubovnaya sdelka
Romantic 2025, Russia
The Shimmering 5.3
The Shimmering Mertsanie
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Russia
Mstitel. Strashnyj les 6.3
Mstitel. Strashnyj les
Drama, Action, Crime 2023, Russia
Prigovorennyy 8.3
Prigovorennyy
Drama, Thriller 2021, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more