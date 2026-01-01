Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Jadran Malkovich
Jadran Malkovich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jadran Malkovich
Jadran Malkovich
Jadran Malkovich
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
Crna svadba
(2021)
7.6
Hajduk in Belgrade
(2025)
7.3
Alex Rider
(2020)
Filmography
6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
7.6
Hajduk in Belgrade
Hajduk u Beogradu
Family
2025, Serbia / Slovakia
Watch trailer
4.7
DRAGN
DRAGN
Action, Drama, Horror
2025, Ireland
Watch trailer
5.3
Alexander: The Making of a God
History, Documentary
2024, Great Britain
5.9
The Ark
Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.7
Crna svadba
Horror, Detective
2021, Serbia
7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family
2020, USA
7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree