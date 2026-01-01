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Jadran Malkovich
Jadran Malkovich Jadran Malkovich
Kinoafisha Persons Jadran Malkovich

Jadran Malkovich

Jadran Malkovich

Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Crna svadba 7.7
Crna svadba (2021)
Hajduk in Belgrade 7.6
Hajduk in Belgrade (2025)
Alex Rider 7.3
Alex Rider (2020)

Filmography

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Hajduk in Belgrade 7.6
Hajduk in Belgrade Hajduk u Beogradu
Family 2025, Serbia / Slovakia
Watch trailer
DRAGN 4.7
DRAGN DRAGN
Action, Drama, Horror 2025, Ireland
Watch trailer
Alexander: The Making of a God 5.3
Alexander: The Making of a God
History, Documentary 2024, Great Britain
The Ark 5.9
The Ark
Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Crna svadba 7.7
Crna svadba
Horror, Detective 2021, Serbia
Alex Rider 7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family 2020, USA
Whiskey Cavalier 7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Show more
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